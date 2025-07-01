Watch: Watch Every UFC Two-Division Champion’s Title Wins in New Free Video

The UFC has unveiled a new free video highlighting the remarkable achievements of every fighter in its history to have captured championship gold in two different weight classes. This special compilation features two iconic fights for each multi-division champion: the bout in which they first claimed a title and the match where they conquered a second division.

Watch: Every Two-Division Champion In UFC History

The video is available at no cost on the UFC’s official YouTube, offering fans a unique opportunity to relive these historic moments.

Among the celebrated UFC athletes featured are Jon Jones, who first dominated the light heavyweight division before capturing the heavyweight crown; Georges St-Pierre, a legendary welterweight who returned from retirement to claim middleweight gold; and Alex Pereira, whose meteoric rise saw him win both the middleweight and light heavyweight championships in just seven UFC appearances.

The video also spotlights Randy Couture, the trailblazing six-time champion who was the first in UFC history to win titles in two divisions, heavyweight and light heavyweight. Conor McGregor makes the list as the first fighter to hold two UFC titles simultaneously, with his lightning-fast knockout of José Aldo for the featherweight belt and his commanding victory over Eddie Alvarez for the lightweight strap. BJ Penn’s historic victories, submitting Matt Hughes for the welterweight title and then Joe Stevenson for the lightweight championship, are also included, as are the accomplishments of Daniel Cormier, who defended titles in both light heavyweight and heavyweight.

Mandatory Credit: Jeff Bottari – Zuffa LLC

Breaking barriers for women, Amanda Nunes is recognized as the first female two-division champion, holding both the bantamweight and featherweight titles. Henry Cejudo, an Olympic gold medalist, rounds out the collection with his flyweight and bantamweight championship wins.

Ilia Topuria was not featured in this video but is officially in the two-division champion club as of UFC 317.