Watch: Ilia Topuria Knock Out Charles Oliveira – UFC 317 Main Event Replay

Watch: Ilia Topuria vs. Charles Oliveira Replay

Ilia Topuria made history at UFC 317 in Las Vegas, knocking out Charles Oliveira in the first round to claim the lightweight title and become a two-division UFC champion. The main event, held at T-Mobile Arena, saw Topuria showcase elite striking and composure, finishing Oliveira with a brutal combination at 2:27 of the opening round. This victory extends Topuria’s undefeated record to 17-0 and cements his status as one of the sport’s brightest stars, following knockout wins over former champions Alexander Volkanovski, Max Holloway, and now Oliveira.

Ilia Topuri’s victory also extended his undefeated record to 17-0, further solidifying his reputation as one of the top pound-for-pound fighters in the world. The win over Oliveira, who has previously defeated elite contenders like Dustin Poirier, Michael Chandler, and Justin Gaethje, was seen as a statement performance.

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – JUNE 28: Ilia Topuria of Spain reacts to his win over Charles Oliveira of Brazil in the UFC lightweight championship bout during the UFC 317 event at T-Mobile Arena on June 28, 2025 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC)

Post-fight, Topuria’s celebration was cut short by a heated confrontation with Paddy Pimblett, who entered the cage and engaged in a shoving match, setting the stage for a potential future blockbuster matchup