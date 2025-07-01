Watch: “Top 10 Best Fights All-Time” According to Dana White – Joshua Van vs. Brandon Royval

UFC President Dana White was quick to elevate this firefight into the pantheon of all-time greats. If you blinked during Joshua Van vs. Brandon Royval, you probably missed three significant strikes, a momentum swing, and at least one jaw-dropping exchange.

Watch: Joshua Van vs. Brandon Royval

In the post-press conference, Dana White said, “That might have been in the top 10 fights in UFC history. It certainly was an amazing brawl,” White declared, still catching his breath along with the rest of us.

Dana White revealed that by the start of the third round, his phone was lighting up with frantic texts from the broadcast truck and matchmakers, all marveling at the pace. “By the beginning of the third round, they had already broken into the top 10 all-time for significant strikes. They ended up at three all-time and crushed the record in their weight division.”

The official numbers from UFCStats show that Joshua Van landed 204 significant strikes out of 305 attempts (66% accuracy), while Brandon Royval landed 215 of 467 (46% accuracy). Together, they combined for 419 significant strikes attempted and 344 landed, which shattered the previous UFC flyweight record for significant strikes in a single fight.

Joshua Van’s victory over Brandon Royval at UFC 317 did set up a flyweight title shot. The bout was officially a No. 1 contender fight, with Dana White confirming beforehand that the winner would face the victor of the co-main event featuring flyweight champion Alexandre Pantoja.

Van’s unanimous decision win, sealed with a dramatic late knockdown, earned him the next crack at the belt. The UFC was so impressed that Van was brought cageside minutes after his win to watch Pantoja defend his title, and he even entered the cage to confront the champion, signaling the next title bout in the division.

In other words, if you’re a fan of stats, this was a buffet; if you’re a fan of action, it was a five-course meal. The fight wasn’t just about numbers; it was about guts. Royval, stepping in against the number 12-ranked Van on short notice, turned what could have been a tactical chess match into a phone booth brawl.

Dana White, clearly impressed, made the rare move to pay Royval his win money regardless of the result: “He took that fight with the number 12 ranked guy on short notice and put on an absolute war. Those two are both going to do well tonight, and it’s absolutely, positively deserved.”

For Van and Royval, it was a career-defining night, one that will be replayed in highlight reels and, if Dana White has his way, in the hallowed halls of UFC history.