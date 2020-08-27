Widely expected to make his next attempted UFC heavyweight title defence opposite former-foe, Francis ‘The Predator’ Ngannou – Cleveland fan favourite, Stipe Miocic has expressed his interest in a new challenge, rather than a rematch which he doesn’t judge as, “exciting“.

Rounding off his trilogy with former two-weight world champion, Daniel ‘DC’ Cormier at UFC 252 at the beginning of this month, Miocic scored his fourth combined defence of the heavyweight throne – in a unanimous decision victory.

Following the Las Vegas headliner, UFC president, Dana White cemented the aforenoted, Ngannou’s status as number-one contender, following his blitzing of the then surging Jairzinho Rozenstruik at UFC 249 in Jacksonville three months ago.

However, Miocic who took to his Instagram, explained how a re-run with the Cameroonian knockout artist isn’t a particularly intriguing or appealing match up to him, given his prior victory over the 33-year-old. Responding to an ‘ask me anything’ question, as to who could offer him a sterner challenge between Jon Jones or Ngannou, Miocic answered, “Francis (Ngannou) isn’t exciting to me, already put on a 25-minute clinic on how to beat him. Want a new challenge! Would love to box.“

Miocic originally tackled the then surging Batié-born striker back at UFC 220 in January of 2018 – and with a wrestling and smothering approach, scored a one-sided 50-44 (x3) unanimous judging shutout win.

While Miocic decides what’s and who’s next for him in the Octagon, former two-time light heavyweight titleholder, Jon ‘Bones’ Jones certainly won’t leapfrog Ngannou into title contention, according to the aforementioned, White.

The Jackson-Wink MMA staple vacated his 205-pound crown recently, announcing his intentions to test heavyweight waters in a much-anticipated move up a division. Jones will get his shot at the heavyweight championship upon his divisional debut – just not before Ngannou gets his second title tilt.

Since his defeat to Miocic and a forgettable decision loss to Derrick Lewis – Ngannou has scored highlight knockouts of Curtis Blaydes, Cain Velasquez, Junior dos Santos, and the previously mentioned, Rozenstruik – to reemerge as the #1 ranked contender in the official heavyweight stack.