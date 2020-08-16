After the epic conclusion to the trilogy between Stipe Miocic and Daniel Cormier the heavyweight title picture seems to have become clear in the eyes of UFC President Dana White.

Speaking at the UFC 252 post fight press conference, White said that #2 heavyweight contender Francis Ngannou is going to be the next fight for Stipe to defend his title.

“Francis is definitely next I mean you can’t jump over Francis, Francis has been out there destroying everybody and if you look at how long ago it was that he got that title shot he’s working his way back, it belongs to Francis Ngannou.”

Ngannou faced Stipe initially for the heavyweight title in 2018 and was unsuccessful, losing a unanimous decision to the two time champion. Since then he has won 4 of his last 5 all coming via knockout in the first round.

After the title fight at UFC 252, Ngannou spoke to ESPN’s Brett Okamoto and stated that he thought Stipe looked great and can’t say he would beat the champion given anything he did tonight.

On Stipe Miocic, he said Stipe looked great. What he saw tonight, was great. He can't say he will beat Stipe based on anything he saw tonight, but he knows how much he has improved, and he is confident he would beat him. — Brett Okamoto (@bokamotoESPN) August 16, 2020

While Ngannou has been inactive after defeating Jairzinho Rozenstruik earlier this year, tension arose for a bout between himself and the light heavyweight champion Jon Jones.

Speaking after Stipe’s victory today Jones expressed his interest in facing the champion.

Avoid Stipe’s right hand, I’m too fast, I’ll be too strong when the time is right and have way too much energy. Soon and very soon I’ll be considered the baddest man on this planet — BONY (@JonnyBones) August 16, 2020

The matchup between Jones and Ngannou was unable to come to fruition due to the UFC not being able to come to terms with Jones on money.

While it would seem inevitable that Jones will make his move to heavyweight, right now Francis is the man to take on Stipe Miocic for the heavyweight title next.