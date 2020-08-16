Stipe Miocic ended the trilogy and became the greatest heavyweight in UFC history in the process.
Miocic successfully defended his heavyweight title after outpointing Daniel Cormier over five rounds in the UFC 252 main event on Saturday night.
Although there was a very bad eye poke from Miocic on Cormier — that allegedly rendered the former champion blind in his left eye — the champion was able to drop “DC” and hurt him on a number of occasions before that as well.
In the end, he did enough to earn the win on all three scorecards.
You can watch the highlights below:
What did you think of the fight?