Stipe Miocic ended the trilogy and became the greatest heavyweight in UFC history in the process.

Miocic successfully defended his heavyweight title after outpointing Daniel Cormier over five rounds in the UFC 252 main event on Saturday night.

Although there was a very bad eye poke from Miocic on Cormier — that allegedly rendered the former champion blind in his left eye — the champion was able to drop “DC” and hurt him on a number of occasions before that as well.

The eye poke that Daniel Cormier says caused him to lose vision in his left eye at #UFC252 pic.twitter.com/b6R5DalYoS — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) August 16, 2020

In the end, he did enough to earn the win on all three scorecards.

You can watch the highlights below:

HE HURT HIM! 🤯@DC_MMA stuns Stipe as RD 1 comes to a close. #UFC252 pic.twitter.com/KmpKVzteW7 — UFC (@ufc) August 16, 2020

OOOOH! 😱



EVERY PUNCH ON THE EDGE OF OUR SEATS!



TWO MORE MINUTES! #UFC252 pic.twitter.com/L7EA7tmTCF — UFC (@ufc) August 16, 2020

And that is it! 🏆



The third and final bout goes the distance. #UFC252 pic.twitter.com/X9LLkKyml7 — UFC (@ufc) August 16, 2020

What did you think of the fight?