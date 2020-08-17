There will be a new era in the light heavyweight division without Jon Jones.

The longtime 205-pound king announced Monday on social media that he had officially vacated his title following a call with the UFC.

“Just got off the phone with @Ufc, today I confirm that I’m vacating the light heavyweight championship. It’s officially up for grabs. It’s been an amazing journey, sincere thank you to all my competition, Ufc and most importantly you fans.”

Jones claimed he was vacating his title earlier this summer after failed negotiations with the UFC over a pay increase to move up to heavyweight.

But this latest development hasn’t changed anything with regards to a potential move up to heavyweight — “Bones” will still remain inactive until the UFC decides to renegotiate with him.

“The last I spoke with @UFC about my salary there was no negotiating. If that ever changes, i’d love to come back and compete again as a heavyweight. Until then, I’ll be enjoying Ufc has a fan and doing my best to take care of my family and community”

He will also be remaining in the drug testing pool for the United States Anti-Doping Agency (USADA).

“In good faith I will be staying in the testing pool for probably the next half year or so. I’ll continue to lift weights and train all the different martial arts”

In the meantime, Dominick Reyes and Jan Blachowicz will seemingly battle for the vacant title in a fight that is in the works for UFC 253 on September 26.

