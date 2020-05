Spread the word!













If it needed any more repeating, UFC heavyweight contender Francis Ngannou is a scary man.

“The Predator” required just 20 seconds to dispose of fellow knockout artist Jairzinho Rozenstruik on the UFC 249 main card as he knocked him out cold. It put him at four straight first-round finishes in a row as he looks primed to fight for the title next.

You can watch the finish below:

Calling out Francis Ngannou is probably a bad idea. #UFC249 pic.twitter.com/P49DrwH8rh — Spinnin Backfist (@SpinninBackfist) May 10, 2020

What did you make of the finish?