Former UFC two-weight world champion, ‘The Notorious’ Conor McGregor is currently awaiting the results of some ‘key physical tests’ as well as the ‘examination of video evidence’ which would determine whether or not he’d be re-arrested in relation to a recent attempted sexual assault and sexual exhibition allegation brought against him on the French island of Corsica.

McGregor, who is alleged to have displayed his manhood to a young married woman at a bar in the port town of Calvi, was arrested, and released on Saturday by prosecuting officers in relation to the alleged incident which took place last week. The 32-year-old has “vigorously” denied any sort of misconduct, in a statement released yesterday evening. Whilst the Dubliner was released without charge on Saturday, the case hasn’t been closed – with results of the above-mentioned tests expected in the coming days.

McGregor’s manager, Paradigm Sport Management leader, Audie Attar released a statement last night, issuing a “warning” to anyone who hopes to “score a headline or a payday” from McGregor’s name.

“I am irate and putting out a warning loud and clear: Conor McGregor is not and will not be a target for those seeking to score a headline or a payday.“

The 32-year-old has been staying in Corsica over previous weeks, with the intentions of participating in a marathon endurance race as part of Princess Charlene of Monaco’s team – to bring awareness surrounding water safety. McGregor has since withdrawn from the thirty-five-hour event which was scheduled to take place on September 12th.

In relation to the ‘key physical tests’, an investigating source has said. “Key physical tests were carried out on the suspect (McGregor), but the results will not be known until after the weekend. These tests are of a routine nature following incidents like this, but they take time, to make sure there is no doubt about them. It is also possible that the incident being complained about was filmed, it took place in a very busy place, where fixed cameras are situated everywhere.“

McGregor, who announced his latest retirement from mixed martial arts in June following the main event of UFC 250 – was drug-tested by anti-doping agency USADA on his yacht last week, with his presence still within the testing-pool cemented.

Detailing a plan to feature inside the Octagon on three separate occasions this year, those intentions have been scuppered amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, which has forced the UFC to hold events to a closed gate.

His most recent UFC walk came earlier this annum in January, where he headlined UFC 246 opposite veteran striker, Donald ‘Cowboy’ Cerrone – scoring a first-round knockout in a welterweight main event.