UFC superstar Conor McGregor has been arrested for attempted sexual assault while holidaying in Corsica, France with his fiance, Dee Devlin according to a report from TMZ Sports.

The former dual weight UFC champion has been sailing around the Mediterranean on his yacht recently, but things seem to have got out of hand on Thursday. McGregor is accused of attempted sexual assault with reports in France claiming the alleged incident took place in a bar.

A court official in Corsica sent a statement to the Agence France-Presse confirmingMcGregor’s arrest, it read.

“Following a complaint filed on September 10 denouncing acts that could be described as attempted sexual assault and sexual exhibition, Mr. Conor Anthony Mac Gregor was the subject of a hearing by the gendarmerie services.”

This latest run in with the law doesn’t seem to have spoiled the McGregor family holiday. ‘Notorious’ is currently competing in awater biking contest across the Mediterranean, which starts at Corsica and finishes in Monaco. The 180km race is scheduled to started earlier to and is expected to take 30 hours to compete.

McGregor is currently retired from fighting after becoming demotivated due to the lack of fights available to him. The Irishman was last seen in action at UFC 246. He picked up a 40 second TKO victory over MMA veteran Donald ‘Cowboy’ Cerrone back in January. Earlier this week McGregor teased a comeback. The 32-year-old posted to social media showing he is still being tested by USADA while simultaneously taking a shot at his long-time rival Nate Diaz.

