Conor McGregor Runs Through Donald Cerrone – UFC 246 Results

Finally, in our main event at UFC 246, Conor McGregor will take on Donald “Cowboy” Cerrone.

Round 1:

McGregor comes in fast and Cerrone ducks. But McGregor lands some nasty shoulder shots and busts Cerrone’s nose. More terrible shoulder shots form McGregor and Cerrone is stunned. McGregor presses forward with shots and a head kick that wobbles Cerrone terribly. Follow-up shots drop Cerrone and he’s finished on the ground. Amazing.

Official Result: Conor McGregor def. Donald Cerrone via R1 TKO (punches, 0:40)