LowKickMMA 2019 Year-End Awards: Jorge Masvidal Cleans House

Another year of mixed martial arts (MMA) is in the bag, and now LowKickMMA will hand out its Year-End awards for 2019. The categories this year are Submission Of The Year, Knockout Of The Year, Comeback Fighter Of The Year, Breakout Fighter Of The Year, Fight Of The Year, and Fighter Of The Year.

When it was all said and done, UFC welterweight Jorge Masvidal took home awards for four of our six categories. Check out LowKickMMA’s 2019 Year-End Award results below.

Submission Of The Year

Our staff sent in a variety of picks for this one, from Misha Cirkunov’s Peruvian necktie submission of Jimmy Crute, to Jack Hermansson’s 49-second guillotine choke win over David Branch. However, as expected, Bryce Mitchell’s Twister submission win over Matt Sayles at UFC DC takes the cake.

“I really didn’t think we’d see another Twister submission again in the UFC. Thank you, Bryce Mitchell, for proving me wrong.” – Jordan Ellis

Winner: Bryce Mitchell

Mandatory Credit: Amber Searls-USA TODAY Sports

Knockout Of The Year

As expected, this one was unanimous across the board. Jorge Masvidal’s five-second knockout win over Ben Askren at UFC 239 is not only the Knockout Of The Year for 2019, but it might just be Knockout Of The Ever. Our staff all agreed that Knockout Of The Year goes to “Gamebred,” without a shadow of a doubt.

“I’ll have to go with Jorge Masvidal and his knockout of Ben Askren. Masvidal’s KO of Darren Till was literally jaw-dropping for me but the Askren one was just on another level. I definitely started screaming in shock and disbelief (as well as appreciation).” – Abhinav Kini

Winner: Jorge Masvidal

Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports

Comeback Fighter Of The Year

Jorge Masvidal takes the victory again. For “Gamebred” to take 2018 off and come back into the Octagon against the likes of Darren Till, Ben Askren, and Nate Diaz – stopping all three – most of our staff agreed 2019’s Comeback Fighter Of The Year is Jorge Masvidal.

“To take off over a year from competing inside the Octagon, and come back and do what Masvidal did against the competition he did it against is nothing short of spectacular. In my opinion, there’s no other option for Comeback Fighter Of The Year but “Gamebred.” – Jon Fuentes

Winner: Jorge Masvidal

Mandatory Credit: Steve Flynn-USA TODAY Sports

Breakout Fighter Of The Year

This category was a lot more competitive than the rest, with several different suggestions being thrown out, however, the tallies once again crown Masvidal as the winner for Breakout Fighter Of The Year.

“Is it possible to be a “breakout” fighter when you’ve been in the UFC since 2013? I suppose so if you’re Jorge Masvidal. “Gamebred’s” stardom exploded in 2019. He had three great dance partners to help propel his popularity. After finishing Darren Till, Ben Askren, and Nate Diaz, it’s hard to ignore the star power of Jorge Masvidal leading into 2020.” – Timmy Moran

Winner: Jorge Masvidal

Fight Of The Year

Another nearly unanimous vote from our staff here, as Israel Adesanya and Kelvin Gastelum’s interim middleweight title bout from April takes the win. The five-round war that propelled “Stylebender” into the championship limelight left fans in awe after en epic back-and-forth brawl that lasted all 25 minutes.

“One of those fights where you know you’re watching something special as it’s going on live. I’ve probably seen it three or four times since.” – Abhinav Kini

Winner: Israel Adesanya vs. Kelvin Gastelum – UFC 236

Mandatory Credit: John David Mercer-USA TODAY Sports

Fighter Of The Year

Rounding out our 2019 Year-End Awards, and taking home his fourth award of the year from us as 2019’s Fighter Of The Year, is the BMF Himself, Jorge Masvidal.

“He fought three times in 2019, finished each of his opponents, help force the UFC to create a brand new title, and had fans hanging on his every word in interviews throughout the year. How is the UFC’s BMF, Jorge Masvidal, not the Fighter Of The Year for 2019?” – Jon Fuentes

Winner: Jorge Masvidal