At the pre-fight media scrum for UFC 317, Ilia Topuria stated that he believes that he already knows what Charles Oliveira will do ahead of their main event title bout. As he considers, Oliveira will likely employ his classic blitzing style, having tried it against everyone at the top of the division. The Spanish-Georgian would explain himself with the following:

“I don’t know what to tell you—it feels exactly the same to be honest. Is that because you’ve always seen the vision, envisioned yourself being in this spot, being one of the big stars and being in these big fight weeks? Or maybe it’s because it’s the same. Last week we spoke to you at media day, and you said that you expected Charles to march right towards you so you wouldn’t have to go find him. And then yesterday he said, ‘Yes, that’s exactly what I’m going to do. I’m going to march forward and get into a fight.’ Remember, this is what he’s going to try to do. That’s not something he’s going to do, he’s going to try to do it. He’s going to try to win, of course.”

Ilia Topuria is gearing up for a war against Oliveira.

The former featherweight champion is looking to capture a second weight-class championship title. Ilia Topuria will be looking to drop bombs on the chin of the Brazilian finisher in Oliveira. As Topuria is a monstrous finisher, it is his right with his dominant wrestling, brutal submissions, and one-punch knockout power that was the first crack at the legendary chin of Max Holloway. Charles Oliveira will have his hands full, but as usual, he does not shy away from the challenge.