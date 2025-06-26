Joshua Van: ‘Three Weeks Is Plenty’ – Why Short Notice Fights Keep Me Sharp

Three weeks? No problem. That’s the motto Joshua Van is singing this week as he heads into his second high-stakes fight in the span of 21 days.

After delivering a highlight-reel finish against Bruno Silva at UFC 316 in New Jersey, Van will be back in action this Saturday when the promotion closes out International Fight Week with a loaded UFC 317 card in Las Vegas. There, ‘The Fearless’ will look to extend his unbeaten streak to five when he faces the always dangerous Bradon Royval.

Asked about taking such a big fight with just three weeks to prepare, Van scoffed at the idea that his return to the Octagon was on short notice.

“Is it a short-notice fight? I’ll say, three weeks is plenty of time,” Van told reporters during the UFC 317 media day on Wednesday. “Shout out to Brandon for giving me a chance to fight with him. I prefer this kind of schedule—not too much media, just show up, cut weight, and fight.”

It’s Low Risk, High Reward for Joshua Van at UFC 317

While fighting ‘Raw Dawg’ is a tall order, whether it’s with three weeks or six months to prepare, it was an opportunity that Van simply couldn’t pass up.

As it stands, Van is the 12th-ranked contender in the flyweight division, while Royval is sitting all the way at the top of the ladder, occupying the No. 1 spot. If Van manages to pull off another impressive performance, he’ll skyrocket himself up the rankings, putting him in pole position to face the winner of UFC’s 317’s co-main event clash between 125-pound titleholder Alexandre Pantoja and Kai Kara France.

It’s a low-risk, high-reward situation for the Myanmar star.