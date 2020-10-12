When a submission with a name as nasty sounding as the Peruvian Necktie, you know it’s a good one. It was created in the late 90s and since then grapplers have been revolutionizing it.

The Peruvian Necktie is one submission you need to add to your arsenal if you like getting front headlocks. It provides solid control and once you lock it in, the roll is just about over.

Below we’re going to tell you everything about the Peruvian Necktie. Everything from who created it, how it works, and how to do the submission, and its variations.

When was the Peruvian Necktie invented?

The Peruvian Necktie was developed during the late 90s, early 2000s by UFC veteran Tony De Souza. Tony was working with former head of Nova Uniao, André Pederneiras at Nova Uniao HQ practicing techniques.

De Souza was a great wrestler and at competitions would routinely grab headlocks on opponents and finish with chokes. There was one he and Pederneiras were working on that Tony would routinely go for. It was a type of choke, where Tony would get head and arm control that was extremely powerful.

After practicing the movement, they perfected it and Pederneiras named it the Peruvian Necktie. It got this name, because Tony is Peruvian and your hands around the opponent look like a necktie. So… Peruvian Necktie.

How does the Peruvian Necktie work?

This choke works similar to an arm in guillotine with a few subtle differences. One of the biggest is the movement to do the choke.

You can have similar grips, but with a Peruvian you straighten and extend your arms to lock it in. With a guillotine, you just take a grip on their neck, fall back and bring your arms.

It’s called a necktie because when you lock it in, your arms extend and it looks similar to a necktie. This motion of extending and straightening your arms closes the space between them and the opponent’s neck,

After you do this, you sit back at a slight angle towards your grip to lock in the pressure.

How to do the Peruvian Necktie?

The set up for the Peruvian Necktie primarily begins from head control. You can get to this position by dragging the opponent down to the ground or sprawling on their takedown attempt.

For your grip you can either go with a Gable grip, hand on wrist, or a 5 finger grip. One arm is under the opponent’s neck with the other coming from under their armpit. The arm that goes under their armpit goes on top of your choke hand.

After getting your grips, you have to stand up and crouch over the opponent to set up the choke. It is very important to have your chest pressing against their torso in this position. It holds them in place before you drop back for the choke.

Before falling back sit up a little and straighten your arms to close space around their neck. Sit straight back at a slight angle towards your grip.

You have two different options where you can put the leg near your grips. It can either go over the opponent’s back or hook behind their leg.

Either option works and the choke will be tight and come on quick.

Peruvian Necktie variation No-Gi

If you like watching old fights, UFC vet CB Dolloway did this variation of a Peruvian Necktie years ago. This variation is done from the side of the opponent in turtle position rather than from a front headlock.

You start by shooting your inside arm under the opponent’s armpit with your hand coming out by their neck. Much similar to how you would set up a darce choke.

Clasp your hands together with a palm on palm grip, then sit up and step over their head. Then just hook your leg around the opponent’s leg or over their back and you have your Peruvian variation.

Gerbi Choke(Judo Peruvian Necktie)

In Judo, a type of Gi choke was invented that is exactly like a Peruvian Necktie. But it involves you pulling out your lapel.

During a Judo competition it is very common for a competitor to fall to turtle position to defend a throw. Since the time to stay on the ground in Judo is limited, they usually just wait until they’re stood up. Many judokas don’t work submission defense, so they leave themselves wide open to be submitted.

This is how the Gerbi choke was developed. When the opponent does this, you immediately drop your chest on their back and pull out your lapel.

Pass the lapel under the opponent’s neck to your other hand that loops under the far armpit. When you pass the lapel, pull it to remove the slack to make the choke as tight as possible.

The steps to finish are very similar to a normal Peruvian, but this Gi grips. You stand up over the opponent and sit back at a slight angle towards your lapel grip. It is also very important to sit close to the opponent’s head to avoid giving them space.

Have your leg heavy on the opponent’s head to keep them from moving. Your other hand grabs the opponent’s belt and you turn your elbow in to make the grip tight. At the same time you do this, you turn at an angle and bring your leg over their back.

It is a ridiculously tight choke and puts many judokas to sleep.

Peruvian Necktie Gi Variation #2

The second Peruvian variation with the Gi doesn’t involve you taking out your lapel. You start out on the side of your opponent with them in turtle. Make sure to have your chest pressed on their back with your weight down to keep them in place.

Take your hand that’s closest to their neck and grab a semi deep grip on the opponent’s far collar. With your other hand, you can either be holding their hips or their belt like with a clock choke.

The good thing about this technique is the collar grip is all you need, You won’t need to grip your hands together for this one.

With your collar grip set, you stand up and step over the opponent just like a normal Peruvian. But the difference being you’re going to forward roll instead of falling back.

Do a forward roll to tighten the choke up. To keep them from being able to defend, you can take your free hand and hook under the opponent’s arm.

Japanese Necktie

A very similar choke that is related to the Peruvian Necktie is the Japanese Necktie. This choke was developed from top half guard or top side control.

It’s similar to a darce set up, but was made when people started countering the darce by lifting their head. So you just clasp your hands together and bend their head inward.

Keep your elbow in and either hook the opponent’s top or bottom leg to keep them in place. The finishing sequence is similar to a darce or anaconda.

Dive your outside shoulder to the mat, bring your chest on their neck, the cross your legs, and finish.

Tips for the Peruvian Necktie

If you want to be successful at doing the Peruvian Necktie remember all of these tips below.

Head Control: For this submission to work, you have to have proper control of your opponent’s head. Two hands under their chin locked together with your chest on top of their head is the optimal control.

For this submission to work, you have to have proper control of your opponent’s head. Two hands under their chin locked together with your chest on top of their head is the optimal control. Stand/Crouch: After you establish your grips, the next step is to stand up and crouch over your opponent. This step is very important because this is where you straighten your arms out before falling back.

After you establish your grips, the next step is to stand up and crouch over your opponent. This step is very important because this is where you straighten your arms out before falling back. Sit Straight Back: To get a traditional Peruvian Necktie, you have to sit straight back at a slight angle after locking it in. If you sit off to the side it won’t lock enough pressure around the opponent’s neck to submit them. You’ll just have a bad arm in guillotine.

To get a traditional Peruvian Necktie, you have to sit straight back at a slight angle after locking it in. If you sit off to the side it won’t lock enough pressure around the opponent’s neck to submit them. You’ll just have a bad arm in guillotine. Sit Towards Your Grips: When you sit back, you have to do it at an angle towards your grip. If you fall to the opposite side, there’s no submission and you’ll probably get stack passed.

When you sit back, you have to do it at an angle towards your grip. If you fall to the opposite side, there’s no submission and you’ll probably get stack passed. Hips Over Their Head: When you step up before falling back make sure your hips are over the opponent’s head.

When you step up before falling back make sure your hips are over the opponent’s head. Chest on Their Torso: To go along with having your hips over the opponent’s head, you must also have your chest on their torso. Doing this holds them in place for you to set your grip before falling back.

To go along with having your hips over the opponent’s head, you must also have your chest on their torso. Doing this holds them in place for you to set your grip before falling back. No Slack On The Lapel: When you go for the Gi variations of the Peruvian make sure there’s no slack of the lapel. If the lapel you’re holding isn’t tight, then you probably aren’t getting the submission.

When you go for the Gi variations of the Peruvian make sure there’s no slack of the lapel. If the lapel you’re holding isn’t tight, then you probably aren’t getting the submission. Hook The Leg: This tip is specifically for the Japanese Necktie. This submission requires you to hook the opponent’s looks to hold them in place and keep them from defending.