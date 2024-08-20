Brendan Schaub Responds to Slam from Dricus Du Plessis

Ex-UFC heavyweight fighter Brendan Schaub offered a response to Dricus Du Plessis.

‘Stillknocks’ was successful in his first defense of the middleweight title at UFC 305, scoring a fourth-round submission victory over two-time titleholder Israel Adesanya. It was a rather shocking turn of events considering insiders far and wide heavily favored Adesanya to take back the middleweight strap and kickstart a historic third title reign.

That includes fighter-turned-comedian Brendan Schaub who boldly predicted that Adesanya was going to “beat the sh*t” out of Du Plessis.

Not long after the belt was wrapped around his waist, Du Plessis hopped on social media to throw some shade at Schaub’s prediction and take a dig at the former fighter’s legacy, or lack thereof.

Dricus du Plessis made sure to remind Brendan Schaub that he predicted Israel Adesanya was going to "beat the sh*t out of him" 😅



🎥 YT / @BrendanSchaub, @joeroganhq #UFC305 #UFC #MMA pic.twitter.com/OiDcGikJcN — Championship Rounds (@ChampRDS) August 18, 2024

“@BrendanSchaub great prediction.. You has been JK haha you’ve never been,” Du Plessis wrote.”

Not long after ‘DDP’ slammed him, Schaub delivered a much classier response compared to that of the South African sensation.

“Fair play,” Schaub replied. “I’d be mad too. DDP is a monster.”

Fair play. I’d be mad too. DDP is a monster. https://t.co/zmvakoIq1n — Brendan Schaub (@BrendanSchaub) August 19, 2024

The Contenders are already lining up for dricus du Plessis

With the win over Adesanya, Dricus Du Plessis remains undefeated inside the Octagon, going 8-0 with a 75% finish rate. Next, ‘DDP’ is expected to rematch the man he took the title from in January, Sean Strickland.

Tarzan’ established himself as the next man in line with a decisive victory over Paulo Costa in June. Meanwhile, Robert Whittaker and Khamzat Chimaev will meet at UFC 308 in Abu Dhabi to secure their own spot in line and ensure that ‘Stillknocks’ stays plenty busy at 185.