Tim Kennedy Admits to False Claims About Military Valor Award – Issues Public Apology Over Bronze Star Claim

Tim Kennedy, a former UFC middleweight contender and decorated U.S. Army Special Forces veteran, has publicly admitted to making false statements about his military record. Kennedy, who served as a sniper in the U.S. Army and competed in mixed martial arts for over a decade, issued an apology after evidence surfaced that he had claimed, both directly and indirectly, to have received the Bronze Star with Valor – a distinction he does not hold.

Tim Kennedy Admits to Stolen Valor

Kennedy’s military career includes service in Iraq and Afghanistan and several medals, including a Bronze Star. However, the Bronze Star with Valor, which is awarded for acts of heroism in combat, was incorrectly attributed to him in various online biographies and media appearances. The error went uncorrected for years, and Kennedy initially suggested it was the result of mistakes by third parties who managed his credentials.

In early 2025, Kennedy addressed the issue on social media, stating, “I do not have, nor have I ever claimed to have, a Bronze Star with V device.” He explained that several online articles and a speech booking service had incorrectly listed the award and that he had taken steps to correct the record.

The situation escalated when a video interview surfaced in which Kennedy himself claimed to have received the Bronze Star with Valor. Following this revelation, Kennedy issued a more direct apology, taking responsibility for the misrepresentation. “I want to take full and unequivocal responsibility for a serious mistake,” Kennedy wrote. “Over the years, I made public statements and gave interviews in which I unintentionally misstated aspects of my military service. Most notably, I implied directly or indirectly that I had been awarded the Bronze Star with Valor. That is not true, and there is no excuse for it.”

I want to take full and unequivocal responsibility for a serious mistake.

Over the years, I made public statements and gave interviews in which I unintentionally misstated aspects of my military service. Most notably, I implied directly or indirectly that I had been awarded the… — Tim Kennedy (@TimKennedyMMA) July 9, 2025

Kennedy acknowledged the significance of the award, stating, “That kind of recognition is sacred. It represents extraordinary courage under fire—acts that risk or cost lives. To those who truly earned it, and to their families and brothers-in-arms, I offer my sincere and direct apology. What I said disrespected your service, and I take full ownership of that.”

He further reflected on his time in the public eye, noting that he was unprepared for the scrutiny that came with it but accepted that this did not excuse his actions. “Integrity is not situational, and I failed to uphold the standards I claimed to represent,” Tim Kennedy said. He expressed regret to the military and veteran community, especially those who served in combat or lost loved ones.

Scars and Stripes or a story of stolen valor – Former UFC fighter Tim Kennedy faces allegations of fabricating military achievements, from exaggerated grenade tales to disputed shrapnel injuries. Critics call his book "a collection of Lies." pic.twitter.com/j5Z5rREnZi — Timothy Wheaton MMA (@TimWheatonMMA) December 3, 2024

Tim Kennedy pledged to work toward regaining trust, stating that he would no longer speak about his military service in a way that exaggerates his accomplishments. “From now on, my words will be guided by truth, humility, and respect. I understand that words alone don’t heal disappointment or restore trust. Only time and action will,” he wrote.

The response from the military community has been critical. A recently retired Command Sergeant Major of the Green Berets commented that Tim Kennedy’s public behavior, using his military background for personal branding, runs counter to the values of humility and professionalism upheld by the Special Forces. The Command Sergeant Major confirmed that the matter is under formal review, including Kennedy’s continued right to wear the Green Beret.