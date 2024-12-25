Submission of the Year 2024 – Khamzat Chimaev cranks on Robert Whittaker

In a year which has seen some of the most impressive stoppages via submission — particularly in title fights, it’s a stoppage via that method which may have earned its victor his first UFC championship charge, with Khamzat Chimaev finishing ex-champion, Robert Whittaker with a brutal face crank at UFC 308.

Confirmed to compete for gold in his next outing in the Octagon, Chechen-born contender, Chimaev finally made good on his return from a lengthy hiatus back in October, rebooking a title eliminator with former middleweight kingpin and all-round fan-favorite, Whittaker in a familiar setting in Abu Dhabi.

Sidelined since the promotion’s visit to the United Arab Emirates a year prior, Khamzat Chimaev had remained unbeaten — in some rather controversial circumstances, courtesy of a majority decision win over former pound-for-pound number one and welterweight gold holder, Kamaru Usman on short-notice again.

However, tipped to face his biggest test to date against Whittaker — who was fresh from a stunning knockout win over common-opponent, Ilkram Aliskerov at UFC Saudi Arabia earlier in the summer, Khamzat Chimaev rubber-stamped his title aspirations — largely with ease.

Immediately shooting on the Auckland-born contender with a well-time takedown in the opening exchanges, Chimaev would patiently work his way to the back of Whittaker, all the while threatening with chokes from the back position.

And before the four-minute mark, eventually working his way to a comfortable setting on the former champion’s back, fans grew wary of the imminent threat of the situation Chimaev had found himself in, with their worry justified following a quickfire tap from Whittaker.

Upon the viewing of multiple replays, Chimaev seemed to find a fulcrum-come-face crank on the chin of Whittaker — dislodging his bottom teeth in the process and rumored to have dislocated the ex-champion’s jaw.

Khamzat Chimaev earns LowKick MMA Submission of the Year Award

Staking his claim for a shot at the middleweight crown — currently held by Dricus du Plessis, Chimaev has so far missed out on a charge against the South African — who headlines UFC 312 in a rematch against the number one ranked, Sean Strickland first and foremost.

However, off the back of his submission over Whittaker, Chimaev has been earmarked to compete for gold in North America next by UFC CEO, Dana White — who confirmed the former would be returning to action in the new year.