Khamzat Chimaev scolds Dricus du Plessis after UFC 312 title fight victory: ‘Biggest bullsh*t is this fight’

All but set to challenge for gold next after UFC 312, Khamzat Chimaev has ripped Dricus du Plessis following his win over fellow rival, Sean Strickland — describing the pairing between the duo as a “bullsh*t fight” between the duo in Sydney.

du Plessis, the current undisputed middleweight champion, returned tonight in the main event of UFC 312 in Australia, taking on former-foe, Strickland — landing a stunning unanimous decision victory against the former champion.

Turning in his second career win over Strickland following their contentious matchup in January of last year, du Plessis left the arena tonight with the result more than beyond doubt — fracturing the former’s nose with a stunning overhand right in the third round, limiting the challenger’s outpoint from then on out.

Landing a comfortable unanimous decision (50-45, 50-45, 49-46) victory over the challenger tonight ‘Downunder’, du Plessis has already been backed to fight the unbeaten, Chimaev in his next title defense — with UFC CEO, Dana White rubber stamping the Chechen as the next title chaser.

However, standing opposite current light heavyweight kingpin, Alex Pereira — who cornered Strickland tonight, South African star, du Plessis issued a challenge to the Brazilian, in a bid to become a two-weight champion.

“This is another one of my Achilles [quotes], and since he’s standing across the Octagon, is there no one else?” Dricus du Plessis told Daniel Cormier during his post-fight interview, while glaring at light heavyweight kingpin, Alex Pereira. Is there no one else?”

"Is there no one else?"



Dricus Du Plessis had a message for former UFC middleweight champion Alex Pereira 👀 #UFC312 pic.twitter.com/e2U22aceU4 — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) February 9, 2025

Khamzat Chimaev rips Dricus du Plessis after successful UFC 312 return

However, watching intently tonight at proceedings in Sydney, the undefeated finisher, Chimaev shared his thoughts on du Plessis’ victory against Strickland — describing the pairing as a “bullsh*t fight” for the belt.

Biggest bullsh*t is this fight,” Khamzat Chimaev posted on his official X account aimed at Dricus du Plessis following his title defense at UFC 312.