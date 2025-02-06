Former UFC middleweight champions Israel Adesanya and Robert Whittaker have recently become good training partners and friends. The two are seen training together in a friendly manner, and both fighters have buried their rivalry.

Israel Adesanya posted photos of him training with Robert Whittaker and declaring they are friends now.

New year, new friends 😊 pic.twitter.com/UC1esTzLqx — Israel Adesanya (@stylebender) January 12, 2025

The two even reminisced about their fights with the current champion in an interview on the MMA Arcade Podcast, where they both gave their predictions for the title fight between Dricus Du Plessis and Sean Strickland. Adesanya went on to provide Dricus Du Plessis a backhanded comedic compliment.

“He’s just weird man, he’s the best shit fighter in the world!”

Dricus Du Plessis wants fellowship with his former rivals.

Despite being ridiculed by his fellow middleweight compatriots, the champion responded in jest and even praised his ability to bring former rivals together in a reasonably comedic interview. The middleweight champion didn’t stop there, though. He went on to praise the two former champions in an interview with Talk Sport MMA, where he expressed a desire to train with both of them.

“I would love the opportunity to one day train with both of those guys. I think it would be amazing.

They are absolute masters—the amount of knowledge they have and what I could learn from them, you know, being lifelong martial artists.”

Dricus Du Plessis has had a history of not taking any of the trash talk or theatrics that riddle the MMA world seriously. He is rarely shaken by any mere words and often praises his opponents, earning himself the reputation of a calm operator who is in this sport to win, even if the whole MMA world clowns the style that made him a world champion, and that he will use to attempt to retain his title at UFC 312.