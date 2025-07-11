BKFC Announcer: “Internally It Was Never” “Vince McMahon Is Buying”

Reports surrounding Vince McMahon being intrigued about bare-knuckle and having meetings with BKFC figurehead David Feldman have abounded with one of the inner circle members of the bare knuckle promotion clarifiyng some detaqils about this McMahon meeting.

As a recent guest on Bowks Talking Bouts, BKFC commentator Sean Wheelock covered several subjects regarding a broadcasting career that spans from bare-knuckle fighting, the MMA grandeur of Pride FC, and Netflix boxing to touch on but a few highlights.

During our conversation, the decorated combat sports commentator mentioned how working tonight’s Katie Taylor vs. Amanda Serrano 3 event will be his second time in Madison Square Garden, proper. The first time at MSG for Wheelock saw him attend a WWF show

An abundance of headlines popped up when the report came out that were derivative of ‘McMahon trying to buy Conor McGregor’s BKFC‘ and things of that persuasion, Wheelock said,

“I knew that David Feldman had had a meeting with Vince McMahon. That wasn’t a secret in our group but David Feldman has had a lot of meetings with a lot of people. I also think it’s funny that in Pride, I was the very last English language play by play commentator in Pride, and I think it was even before I got there that Vince McMahon had had meetings or at least his son Shane McMahon had had meetings with Mr. Sakakibara. Nobuyuki Sakakibara, the owner of Pride, about maybe becoming an investor or an owner.” “Before ultimately Sakakibara sold to Zuffa and the UFC. So maybe there were two different occasions with Vince McMahon. I know they met, I read the media reports. I remember being told about it and I thought yeah, that could be cool. I never understood it to be Vince McMahon was going to buy us out or take it over. I understood it to be an investment meeting. I might be right, I might be wrong, I don’t know. But at the time I can tell you, internally it was never hey, Vince McMahon is buying this company.”

