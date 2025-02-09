Dricus du Plessis calls out Alex Pereira after UFC 312 title fight win: ‘Is there no one else?’

Off the back of his dominant decision win over Sean Strickland tonight, UFC 312 headliner, Dricus du Plessis has staked his claim for a super fight with undisputed light heavyweight champion, Alex Pereira — questioning if there’s anybody else to take him on at 185lbs.

du Plessis, the current undisputed middleweight champion, returned to action tonight in the main event of UFC 312 in Sydney, turning in a rather one-sided unanimous decision (50-45, 50-45, 49-46) victory over former champion, Strickland in the pair’s heated title rematch.

Dominating their pairing from the opening round onwards, du Plessis caused some major concern for the title challenger — shattering his nose with a stunning overhand right shot, forcing Strickland to realign his snout in the final minutes of the frame.

Dricus du Plessis issues challenge to Alex Pereira after UFC 312

And successfully defending his middleweight crown for a second straight occasion following a prior submission win over common-foe, Israel Adesanya — du Plessis seems to have plans for a light heavyweight title charge — issuing a challenge to Pereira, who corned former-foe, Strickland tonight ‘Downunder.

“This is another one of my Achilles [quotes], and since he’s standing across the Octagon, is there no one else?” Dricus du Plessis told Daniel Cormier during his post-fight interview, while glaring at light heavyweight kingpin, Alex Pereira. Is there no one else?”

"Is there no one else?"



Dricus Du Plessis had a message for former UFC middleweight champion Alex Pereira 👀 #UFC312 pic.twitter.com/e2U22aceU4 — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) February 9, 2025

Himself set to return at UFC 313 next month, Sao Paulo star, Pereira looks to defend his light heavyweight crown for the fourth time since his title ascension, taking on surging number one ranked challenger, Magomed Ankalaev in a massive grudge fight in Las Vegas.