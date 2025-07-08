Kayla Harrison: ‘The Greatest Natural High on Earth’ – UFC Title vs. Olympic Gold

Kayla Harrison has captured multiple Olympic gold medals as well as a UFC championship, but is there one accomplishment that stands out more than the other? This was a recent question that the former multiple-time PFL champion fielded at the UFC X Radio Row while speaking to Jose Youngs of MMA Fighting.

Harrison is still basking in the glow of her dominant victory over Julianna Pena as she finished the former two-time UFC bantamweight champion inside the distance to ascend to the 135-pound throne herself. Now teetering on the precipice of what many are calling the biggest fight in the history of women’s MMA with Amanda Nunes, it seems like Kayla Harrison is at the uppermost point of the mountain.

When reflecting on the set of feelings that consumed her during her UFC title win in Newark while contrasting that title win with her Olympic medal successes in judo, Harrison said,

“I think it’s probably the greatest natural high on earth.”

“Is it more than the Olympics? I mean, they’re both… yeah. That’s also—it’s the same thing, where it’s like, I want this so bad. Very, very similar.”

Kayla Harrison responds to the only woman she lost to in MMA training with Amanda Nunes

Kayla Harrison did not seem terribly phased by Amanda Nunes training with her former PFL rival in the lead up to their massive matchup. Larissa Pacheco has been training with Nunes and was recently seen with ‘The Lioness’ during the UFC’s Hall of Fame proceedings in Las Vegas, towards the end of June as Nunes was inducted into the modern wing of the hall of fame.

Aaron Bronsteter had reported that Pacheco had arrived with Nunes, and when asking Harrison on the hall of fame red carpet about her thoughts on those two fighters training together in the context of if she felt there was attempted mind games being played, Harrison stated [via Bloody Elbow],

“I saw that… If it is, it’s not working but cool.”

“I mean, Larissa’s a great fighter. So I think it’s good to have good training partners, and I don’t know if Larissa’s fought in a while. So maybe she needs some money, so that’d be great.”