Joe Rogan shares thoughts on Mike Tyson, Paul boxing fight controversy: ‘I’ll leave it at that’

Veteran UFC color-commentator, Joe Rogan has delved into November’s controversial boxing match between Mike Tyson and Jake Paul — claiming he is just happy the duo made a significant amount of money for the pairing, which has been heavily scrutinized in the aftermath.

Headlining a Netflix-broadcasted card in mid-November, former undisputed world heavyweight boxing champion, Tyson made his controversial return to the squared circle in a criticized pairing against polarizing boxer and social media influencer, Paul.

And suffering a forgettable unanimous decision loss to the Ohio puncher over the course of eight rounds in Arlington, Texas, Tyson revealed following the pairing how a health issue in the summer of last year almost resulted in his death.

This is one of those situations when you lost but still won. I’m grateful for last night,” Mike Tyson posted on his official X account. “No regrets to get in ring one last time. I almost died in June. Had 8 blood transfusions. Lost half my blood and 25lbs in hospital and had to fight to get healthy to fight so I won.”

“To have my children see me stand toe to toe and finish 8 rounds with a talented fighter half my age in front of a packed Dallas Cowboy stadium is an experience that no man has the right to ask for,” Mike Tyson explained. “Thank you.”

Joe Rogan coy on Mike Tyson, Jake Paul boxing match

And this week, long-time color-commentator and podcaster, Rogan shared some brief thoughts on the matchup of Paul and Tyson — claiming he was just happy the duo got paid to share the ring together.

“I’m happy they [Mike Tyson and Jake Paul] made money,” Joe Rogan told Gad Saad during a recent episode of The Joe Rogan Experience. “I’ll leave it at that.”

Rogan’s comments on the pairing of Tyson and Paul come hot on the heels of revelations this week from the comedian who claimed he urged Endeavor owner, Ari Emanuel to abolish weight cutting when he inked a deal to purchase the UFC back in 2016.

“I think weight-cutting should be eliminated,” Joe Rogan said during an interview with Jiri Prochazka on his podcast this week. “I said this to Ari Emanuel when they first bought the UFC. I said, ‘Listen man, you know what you should do? Get rid of weight-cutting, just stop it. Look, If you can randomly test people for drugs, you can randomly test their weight. Show up with a scale, say. ‘Hey, buddy. Step on the scale, you’re 190 pounds, how the f*ck are you making 145?’ Do something like that.”