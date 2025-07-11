Katie Taylor vs. Amanda Serrano 3 Broadcaster “Why I Want to Work in Combat Sports Full-Time”

Katie Taylor vs. Amanda Serrano 3 will capture the collective attention of the fight world tonight with one of the prominent broadcasters from the card taking some time to chat with Lowkick MMA about it. Appearing on Bowks Talking Bouts, Sean Wheelock offered insights on several subjects and when speaking to the magnitude of this Katie Taylor vs. Amanda Serrano 3 matchup, Wheelock said,

“It’s so cool for a few reasons. One of the reasons is that we’re on Netflix. I was extremely fortunate to have been one of the commentators on the Mike Tyson-Jake Paul Netflix card in November which had the co-main event Amanda Serrano versus Katie Taylor II.” “I was the rules, refereeing, and judging analyst on that as I am for this which is a role that I really love… The magnitude of it. I think the consensus was that Taylor versus Serrano II was the fight of 2024. I really was privileged to be a very, very small part of that. I know my unofficial scorecard depending on who you liked was either really, really great or really, really terrible but I stand by that. But I welcome that.”

For the Wheelock family, their dad being on television broadcasts has been normalized for them all of their life, but there is a particular cool factor to knowing that their father will ply his trade on Netflix.

Katie Taylor vs. Amanda Serrano 3 and the stacked nature of the overall event