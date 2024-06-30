Jiri Prochazka shares statement after KO loss to Alex Pereira at UFC 303: ‘I need to evolve, or not fight again’

Suffering a second career loss overnight to two-time foe, Alex Pereira in the main event of UFC 303, former light heavyweight champion, Jiri Prochazka has claimed he must “evolve” as a fighter after the shuddering loss, or consider his future in the sport.

Prochazka, the current number one ranked light heavyweight contender, headlined UFC 303 overnight on short-notice against Sao Paulo favorite, Pereira, attempting to avenge a prior November knockout loss to the former two-weight champion last year.

However, dropped late in the first round with a buzzer-beating left hook, Prochazka managed to make his way back to his stool for the beginning of the second.

Sent back to the canvas just 13-seconds into the frame, however, Prochazka was felled with an almighty high kick from Pereira – rendering him unconscious with a slew of follow-up ground strikes.

Jiri Prochazka vows to evolve or stop fighting after his UFC 303 loss

And likely seeing any chance of fighting Pereira again gone with last night’s loss – Prochazka admitted he must work his way back to the top, with both Jamahal Hill, and Magomed Ankalaev staking their respective claims for a fight with the dominant kingpin.

“Hello everyone, thank you for all your support,” Jiri Prochazka said in a video posted on his official X account. “Thanks to you Alex (Pereira) for the fight, it was better. Only one thing goes on my mind: that I need to evolve, to the next level, or don’t fight again.”

“So it’s very simple,” Jiri Prochazka continued. “To be the strongest, this is the way. Thank you, see you in the gym.

Majorly linked with a stunning heavyweight move in a bid to land a historic third Octagon crown, Pereira informed UFC color-commentator, Joe Rogan that he would like the chance to make the divisional climb.

“I think that’s in my future,” Alex Pereira said of a heavyweight move following his devastating win at UFC 303. “You know, I said that the last time I was here [inside the Octagon]. There didn’t seem to be a lot of interest in the organization, but I’m here, and I’m available and I do think that’s in my future.”

