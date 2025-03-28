Conor McGregor Declares BKFC the Pinnacle of Combat Sports and Says No Promotion Comes Close

Conor McGregor says nothing comes close to BKFC in the world of combat sports.

There’s no denying that the Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship brings a ton of intense action and blood with every single event it produces. That was no different during the promotion’s recent Fight Night card in Hollywood, producing eight finishes out of 11 total fights.

In comparison, the UFC’s return to London only gave us four finishes—all submissions—and nine decisions.

Hyped up on all the adrenaline—and probably something else—McGregor heaped praise on the promotion during Thursday’s post-fight press conference in California.

“This is as real as it gets. This is the real game right here, Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship, and nothing in the space of combat sport comes close. We have popped every other promotion like a lead balloon. Bare knuckle is on top, we’re on the rise, we’re gone Global. “There’s no chance of a boring fight in bare knuckle. Even a jab splits the skin. The tension is through the roof, it’s as tense as it gets. My respect is so high for these combatants, win, lose, or draw, to get in there and do this for our entertainment. We need to put it on the line for them and make sure that these are the superstars of the fighting generation.”

BKFC goes around the world in March and april

Over the next couple of weeks, the BKFC will deliver a series of events around the world, including another Fight Night event in Manchester, England, on Saturday, March 29.

A week later, the promotion will deliver back-to-back cards in Dubai before returning to the U.S. for a fight card inside The Astro in Omaha, Nebraska.

Then the promotion will close out its April with BKFC 73: Italy featuring a main event rematch between reigning and defending cruiserweight champion Lorenzo Hunt and Chris Camozzi.