Jorge Masvidal Compares Top UFC Welterweight to a Prime Nick Diaz and Calls Him a ‘Bad Man’

Jorge Masvidal thinks Jack Della Maddalena is a “bad man.

Unbeaten inside the Octagon, Maddalena will look to claim his first world title on May 10 when he challenges reigning welterweight king Belal Muhammad in the UFC 315 co-main event in Montreal, Quebec, Canada.

Della Maddalena was originally set to square off with Leon Edwards this past weekend at UFC London, but the promotion was forced to change things up after Shavkat Rakhmonov was unable to accept an offer to fight Muhammad at the event due to an injury.

Appearing on Submission Radio, ‘Gamebred’ offered his brief, but glowing assessment of Della Maddalena’s work, likening him to fan favorite scrapper Nick Diaz.

“He’s a bad man,” Masvidal said. “He’s like, in his prime. He’s a bit of a Diaz, Nick Diaz type.

Jorge Masvidal is still circling a UFC return

Jorge Masvidal walked away from the UFC in 2023 after suffering his fourth straight loss inside the Octagon. Since then, ‘Gamebred’ went toe-to-toe with Nick Diaz’s younger brother, Nate Diaz, in a boxing bout under this Gamebred Boxing banner in July 2024.

The fight served as a rematch to their BMF title clash at UFC 244 in November 2019.

Masvidal once again fell short against the ‘Stockton Samurai,’ coming up on the wrong side of a majority decision. The two-time UFC title challenger has since suggested that he would be making a return to the Octagon, but no official date or details have been revealed.

Della Maddalena looks to keep his streak alive against Belal Muhammad

Della Maddalena goes into UFC 315 riding a 14-fight win streak that dates back to 2016. His last seven victories have all come inside the Octagon, the most recent being a third-round TKO over one-time title challenger Gilbert Burns at UFC 299.

Overall, 14 of the Aussies’ 17 wins have come inside the distance, five of them under the UFC banner.

On the flip side, Belal Muhammad is best known for grinding out victories, having only three finishes against 18 fights in the UFC. Still, the grapple-heavy strategy of ‘Remember The Name’ has taken him to the top of the welterweight division, defeating his last 10 opponents along the way.