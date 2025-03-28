“No Ego” Johnny Walker Explains Why Toughness Means Nothing Without Intelligence

ByCraig Pekios
"No Ego" Johnny Walker Explains Why Toughness Means Nothing Without Intelligence

Johnny Walker believes being tough in the fight game isn’t enough.

On June 7, Walker will return to the Octagon for a clash with Azamat Murzakanov at UFC 316 in Montreal. Walker will look to climb back into the win column after coming up winless in his last three outings.

gettyimages 2158767869 612x612 2

Ahead of his 15th walk to the Octagon, Walker made an appearance on the JAXXON Podcast with Quinton ‘Rampage’ Jackson. There, the Brazilian stressed the importance of checking your ego at the door when heading into the gym every day and shared his belief that toughness and intelligence go hand-in-hand, especially in combat sports.

“You need to be smart because it’s your career, it’s how you pay your bills, and you have to train without no ego,” Walker said. “Like if somebody gonna make me tap on the gym, of course I know I can resist a little bit as much as I can, but if I see that they gonna get hurt, I going to tap, cuz doesn’t work there’s no money involved. That’s going to nowhere.”

Johnny Walker faces another tough test at UFC 316

Walker has shown flashes of greatness over the years, earning big wins over Ion Cutelaba, Paul Craig, and Anthony ‘Lionheart’ Smith, but he’s struggled to climb up the light heavyweight rankings with losses against ex-titleholder Jamahal Hill, current 205-pound king Magomed Ankalaev, and ninth-ranked contender Volkan Oezdemir.

READ MORE:  Why Johnny Walker Ditched Conor McGregor's Gym for Las Vegas Revival
gettyimages 1748776869 612x612 1

He’ll face another tough test in The Great White North when he meets Murzakanov, an undefeated Russian standout with a 14-0 record, including four wins and three finishes under the UFC banner.

gettyimages 2165135238 612x612 1
READ MORE:  Conor McGregor: Bare Knuckle Fighting Has Surpassed UFC & Boxing 'Leagues above both of them'

Craig Pekios is a freelance writer born and raised in Bettendorf, IA. Joining LowKick MMA in May 2022, Craig has more than 4,000 articles published that focus on the world of MMA and boxing, including news, event previews, results, analysis, and op-eds.

Latest Posts

Latest Posts