Magomed Ankalaev vows to knock out Alex Pereira after massive UFC 303 win: ‘Congratulations champ, I’m impressed’

Off the back of his stunning knockout win over former champion, Jiri Prochazka overnight, undisputed light heavyweight champion, Alex Pereira has again received a call out from the surging, Magomed Ankalaev – who claimed he would himself knock out the Brazilian on the feet after UFC 303.

Headlining last night’s UFC 303 card during International Fight Week in palace of an injury-ridden, Conor McGregor – who voiced his praise of the former’s performance, Alex Pereira dispatched the above-mentioned, Prochazka with added style points in Las Vegas.

Felling the Czech Republic finisher back in November of last year in a vacant title meeting, Sao Paulo knockout kingpin, Pereira dropped the former at the end of the opening round with a patented left hook shot.

However, briefly seeing a second round, Pereira would shudder Prochazka with another huge shot – launching a blistering high-kick effort just 13-seconds into the round, knocking out the former champion.

Magomed Ankalaev calls for title fight with Alex Pereira

And receiving a slew of call outs in the immediate aftermath of his win – most notably from former foe, Jamahal Hill, Pereira is firmly on the radar of the surging Russian all-rounder, Ankalaev – who admitted that whilst he was impressed, he would knock out Pereira similarly.

“Congratulations champ, I’m very impressed,” Magomed Ankalaev posted on his official X account. “But the boss always says this is the sport of opportunities and all I want is an opportunity and I don’t need wrestling I have enough striking to test your chin. I believe I will knock you out.”

“All these guys in the top 5 have been knocked out, I’m the best light heavyweight on the planet and none of these guys are on my level and now I get to fight the champion and I believe he is not that scared of me like other ones,” Ankalaev explained. “I do not need to take him down, this guy his chin is gone but I know he is very dangerous.”

