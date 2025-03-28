Charles Oliveira to Fans: Stop Waiting for Conor McGregor, He’s Not Coming Back ‘Forget Him’

Former UFC lightweight champion Charles Oliveira has openly expressed his belief that Conor McGregor’s time in the octagon is over, urging MMA fans to move on from discussions about the Irish fighter.

Charles Oliveira’s Brutal Truth: Conor McGregor Isn’t Coming Back

Speaking in an interview with Oddspedia, Oliveira shared his thoughts on McGregor’s future in the sport and his recent shift towards political ambitions and legal issues in court.

“To be honest, I don’t know why people are still talking about Conor McGregor,” Oliveira said. “He has done everything he wanted to do in the sport and now he chooses to live his life the way he is living. We were waiting for his return and Michael Chandler was waiting for about two years and he didn’t show up. I think the fans should forget about Conor McGregor coming back; he isn’t going to fight again”

Conor McGregor hasn’t competed since his trilogy loss to Dustin Poirier in 2021. He was initially slated to return against Michael Chandler at UFC 303 but withdrew due to injury. Despite ongoing speculation about his comeback, Oliveira dismissed any hopes of McGregor stepping back into the octagon, emphasizing that the former two-division champion has moved on.

The Brazilian star’s comments come amid Conor McGregor’s increasing involvement in politics and public life. Recently, McGregor visited the White House and hinted at retirement, stating he was satisfied with his accomplishments in MMA. He was also recently found guilty of rape.

Oliveira’s remarks reflect a sentiment within the MMA community that Conor McGregor’s fighting career is likely winding down. Do Bronx’ Oliveira has shifted his focus toward securing a title shot against Islam Makhachev and possibly facing Ilia Topuria or Max Holloway in the lightweight division.