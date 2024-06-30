Jamahal Hill reacts to Alex Pereira’s massive title fight KO victory at UFC 303: ‘We are not done’

Former undisputed light heavyweight champion, Jamahal Hill insists his business with Alex Pereira is still far from over despite the Brazilian’s spectacular victory at UFC 303 tonight in Las Vegas, urging him to stick around at the weight class for a title rematch.

Pereira, who headlined UFC 303 tonight in Las Vegas, turned in a second career win over the another former champion, Jiri Prochazka – flattening the Czech Republic native with a stunning second round high-kick knockout early in the second round.

Earlier this year, Pereira took on the returning Hill at UFC 300 in April, landing his first successful defense of his light heavyweight crown with a stunning opening round knockout win over the Dana White’s Contender Series product.

Jamahal Hill stakes claim for rematch with Alex Pereira again

And vying for a chance to take on the Sao Paulo knockout artist in the immediate aftermath of his title charge loss, Hill still wants to take on Pereira in the near future – claiming there business is still not settled.





“I’ll sleep the next guy and then we go again!!!” Jamahal Hill posted in regards to Alex Pereira and his knockout win at UFC 303 on his official social media. “Great win but we are not done!!!”

Himself immediately linked with a stunning heavyweight move in a bid to become the first three-division champion in Octagon antiquity, Pereira claimed following UFC 303 that he can envision that move coming to fruition in the future.

I think that’s in my future,” Alex Pereira told Joe Rogan of a heavyweight move following his devastating win at UFC 303. “You know, I said that the last time I was here [inside the Octagon]. There didn’t seem to be a lot of interest in the organization, but I’m here, and I’m available and I do think that’s in my future.”

