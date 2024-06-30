Alex Pereira stops Jiri Prochazka with brutal high kick KO to defend title again – UFC 303 Highlights

Undisputed light heavyweight champion, Alex Pereira racks up the second successful defense of his divisional crown tonight in the main event of UFC 303 — stopping two-time foe, Jiri Prochazka with a devastating second round high-kick knockout in the pair’s rematch in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Pereira, the current undisputed light heavyweight champion and former undisputed middleweight kingpin, made his return to the Octagon tonight on short-notice in a re-run against former titleholder, Prochazka — replacing an injury-stricken Conor McGregor in a championship headliner at UFC 303.

Holding a prior victory over Czech Republic favorite, Prochazka as recently as November, Alex Pereira added the light heavyweight crown to prior middleweight gold last year, felling the former champion with a second round TKO.

And starting brightly tonight against the former Rizin FF star, the writing appeared to be on the wall for Prochazka against Sao Paulo finisher, Alex Pereira — who dropped him with a huge patented left hook with just seconds remaining in the first round.

Seeing a second frame, albeit briefly, Prochazka was once more dropped — this time just 13-seconds into the round, with Pereira launching a hellacious left high-kick early in the frame, sending the former to the canvas for a second time in quick succession, with a slew of ground strikes forcing the stoppage victory.

Following his win, Brazilian fan-favorite, Pereira remained non-committal on his future off the back of his win against Prochazka, however, once more played up the opportunity to compete for a third Octagon crown in the form of a heavyweight title charge in the near future.

Below, catch the highlights from Alex Pereira’s stunning knockout win over Jiri Prochazka at UFC 303