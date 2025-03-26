PRIDE’s Dark Secret: Rampage Jackson Exposes Rampant PED Use in MMA

Quinton Rampage Jackson, a former UFC Light Heavyweight Champion and PRIDE FC veteran, recently shared his perspective on fighting opponents who were using performance-enhancing drugs during his career. Rampage Jackson, known for his striking power and charismatic personality, competed in PRIDE FC from 2001 to 2006, a period when the Japanese promotion was notorious for its lax stance on steroid testing.

Quinton Rampage Jackson on PEDs in MMA

In a recent podcast, Jackson candidly discussed his experiences in PRIDE, stating, “I fought people in PRIDE that was on steroids and I beat some of them and I lost.” This admission sheds light on the widespread use of PEDs in the early days of mixed martial arts, particularly in PRIDE FC.

Jackson’s comments align with the organization’s open policy regarding steroid use, as he recalled seeing in the rules meeting, “First thing on the paper was, ‘We do not test for anabolic steroids.'”

All-time MMA great Demetrious Johnson added, “I honestly don’t think that steroids will help you win a fight it doesn’t help you win a fight but it helps you prepare for the fight it helps you train more it helps you recover.”

Rampage Jackson’s career in PRIDE FC was marked by memorable battles against fighters like Wanderlei Silva, with whom he had a legendary rivalry. These fights were known for their violence, leading some to speculate about the use of performance enhancers. Despite the challenges of competing against potentially enhanced opponents, Jackson managed to build a successful career, eventually transitioning to the UFC where he captured the light heavyweight title when he knocked out Chuck Liddell.