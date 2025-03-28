Charles Oliveira Wants Max Holloway to Claim BMF Supremacy and Revenge ‘I’m the Toughest’

Former UFC lightweight champion Charles Oliveira has expressed strong interest in facing Max Holloway for the BMF title, aiming to avenge his 2015 loss and solidify his legacy.

Charles Oliveira vs. Max Holloway

Charles Oliveira, who is currently unbooked amidst uncertainty in the lightweight title picture, views the BMF belt as the missing piece in his career. Reflecting on their first encounter, which ended prematurely due to an injury, Oliveira, speaking in an interview with Oddspedia, stated, “A fight against Max Holloway would be huge, and I’m confident that it would be me with my arm raised. The first time we fought, I had an injury that stopped me from performing.”

The Brazilian fighter emphasized the stylistic excitement of a rematch, saying, “We are both aggressive fighters, and I believe in the power in my hands as well as my BJJ. There would be a lot of hype around the fight. I would be chasing the knockout, and the BMF means the toughest guy in the division, right? I want to show that I’m the toughest guy.” He also highlighted the significance of the BMF belt for his legacy: “When we speak about legacy, we speak about being the champion, but BMF is about being the toughest guy, and that’s what I consider myself to be in this division.”

Charles Oliveira and Max Holloway are both popular fan favorites among MMA fans. They are both considered highly exciting fighters in addition to being former titleholders. Holloway is known for his relentless punching pace while Oliveira has stunning power and grappling ability.

While Oliveira remains eager to challenge Islam Makhachev for lightweight gold, he is open to facing Holloway if Makhachev’s return is delayed. Holloway, who recently moved up to lightweight to capture the BMF belt at UFC 300, has shown interest in the rematch as well. The potential showdown between these fan favorites could take place during International Fight Week later this year.