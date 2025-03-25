UFC Executive Explains Why The UFC Will Not Be Coming Back To the Netherlands Soon

The UFC has no immediate plans to return to the Netherlands, according to UFC Senior Vice President of International and Content, David Shaw. Shaw highlighted that while the two events held in Rotterdam were successful, the permitting process in Amsterdam poses significant challenges.

Will the UFC Return to the Netherlands?

David Shaw met with the media this past weekend in UFC London and explained, “Amsterdam is always tough, challenging because the permitting process in Amsterdam is really onerous.” This complexity makes it difficult for the UFC to obtain the necessary permits, which is a major factor in their decision not to hold an event there soon. Additionally, the lack of local stars makes it a challenge for the UFC to consider the Netherlands.

Shaw noted that the UFC is currently focused on navigating its U.S. media rights deal and exploring new partnerships, which could potentially expand its event capacity globally. The organization aims to increase the number of prime-time events across Europe, the Middle East, and China. However, until these new arrangements are in place, the UFC faces limitations on the number of events it can host. Right now they are a media partner of ESPN and are in negotiation with other platforms such as Netflix.

Photo By Tim Wheaton

As a result, a return to the Netherlands is unlikely in 2025 but remains a possibility for 2026 or beyond. The UFC’s strategy involves prioritizing destinations with established media deals and a strong fan base, making locations like London more attractive for events. While the Netherlands has a history of hosting successful UFC events, such as the 2017 UFC Fight Night: Volkov vs. Struve in Rotterdam, the permitting hurdles in Amsterdam remain a significant barrier to staging future events there. Shaw emphasized that once the UFC has more flexibility in its event scheduling, it will consider returning to the Netherlands, along with other European cities.