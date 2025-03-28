Jorge Masvidal Dismisses a Fight with Conor McGregor: “He Doesn’t Even Know What Day It Is”

Jorge Masvidal has no interest in a fight with Conor McGregor

After a decade of competing inside the Octagon, ‘Gamebred’ walked away from the UFC amid a four-fight losing streak. He’s since gone toe-to-toe with Nate Diaz in a 10-round boxing bout, but failed to climb back into the win column, suffering a majority decision loss against his former BMF foe.

Masvidal has been teasing a return to the UFC in recent months, but thus far, no official details or details have been unveiled. However, there is one thing we can rule out. Appearing on Submission Radio, ‘Gamebred’ made it clear that he would not entertain a fight with the Irish megastar.

“That guy doesn’t even know what day it is,” Masvidal said. “I wouldn’t hold my breath in fighting this [expletive], you know.”

That’s probably a wise choice after watching Michael Chandler waste two years of his career waiting for McGregor to sign on the dotted line.

Conor McGregor plans to fight while serving as the president of Ireland

McGregor was scheduled to square off with the former Bellator MMA champion at UFC 303 in Las Vegas, but ‘Mystic Mac’ bowed out of the bout after suffering a broken pinky toe just weeks away from fight night. Up until recently, McGregor has insisted that his return to the Octagon is imminent, but a foray into politics may put his combat sports career officially on the back burner.

Earlier this month, McGregor announced that he would be running for President of Ireland. And while his chances of actually being elected are slim to none (+10000 via SportsBetting.ag), ‘The Notorious’ loves the idea of competing inside the Octagon while serving as his home country’s top-ranking official.