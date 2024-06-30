Alex Pereira calls for heavyweight title charge after huge UFC 303 win: ‘I do think that is in my future’

Off the back of his spectacular knockout win tonight at UFC 303, history-maker Alex Pereira has vowed to continue in that vein in the near future, once more campaigning for a massive move to the heavyweight limit next.

Pereira, a former undisputed middleweight champion and the current undisputed light heavyweight titleholder, returned tonight in the main event of UFC 303 – taking on former champion, JIri Prochazka in a title fight rematch in Las Vegas.

And building on from his prior win over the Czech Republic native – as well as his April blitzing of Jamahal Hill, Sao Paulo finisher, Pereira recorded a stunning second round high-kick and strikes KO win over Prochazka – felling the ex-champion for another brutal victory inside the Octagon.

Alex Pereira eyes heavyweight leap after stunning KO win at UFC 303

Approaching just three years inside the promotion – which has saw him lift two separate divisional crowns, as well as end the middleweight reign of arch-rival, Israel Adesanya, Pereira admittedly has sights still fixed on a historic move to the heavyweight limit.

“I think that’s in my future,” Alex Pereira told Joe Rogan of a heavyweight move following his devastating win at UFC 303. “You know, I said that the last time I was here [inside the Octagon]. There didn’t seem to be a lot of interest in the organization, but I’m here, and I’m available and I do think that’s in my future.”

Winning vacant light heavyweight spoils against the above-mentioned Prochazka at the happy hunting ground of Madison Square Garden last November, Pereira dispatched the former Rizin FF champion with a second round TKO win in New York to add the 205lbs crown to his prior middleweight division success.

Do you want to see Alex Pereira take his talents to the heavyweight limit?