MMA Fighters React to Cain Velasquez’s Prison Sentence for Attempted Murder: ‘This is Awful!!’

A slew of past and present MMA stars showered Cain Velasquez with support on social media after the former UFC champion was sentenced to five years in prison.

On Monday, Velasquez was sentenced for his involvement in a February 2022 shooting that saw the ex-MMA fighter engage in a high-speed chase in which he fired several rounds from a handgun at a vehicle carrying Harry Goularte, the man accused of sexually assaulting Velasquez’s then-four-year-old son at a daycare his mother, Patricia Goularte, owned and operated.

Velasquez was ultimately sentenced to five years with time served for a series of charges, including attempted murder. The prosecution was seeking a sentence of 25 years to life.

Fortunately, Velasquez’s five-year sentence includes credit for time served. Not just the eight months he spent behind bars in 2022, but the time he’s been under house arrest since then. That means Velasquez will get credit for three years, leaving him only two years left to serve. With good behavior, there’s a strong possibility that he could be a free man in 2026.

Still, many of Velasquez’s friends, family, and supporters think that’s entirely too long.

Cain Velasquez’s fellow fighters shower him with support

As they have since the day Velasquez was first taken into custody over three years ago, fighters showed their support for the former heavyweight superstar.