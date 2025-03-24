Breaking: Former UFC Star Cain Velasquez Setenced to 5 Years in Prison

ByCraig Pekios
Cain Velasquez has been sentenced to five years in prison.

On Monday, Velasquez returned to the Santa Clara County Superior Court where Judge Arthur Bocanegra handed down the sentence stemming from a shooting that resulted in the MMA star being charged with felony assault, gun charges, and the most serious, attempted murder. The prosecution was asking for 25 years to life.

Upon his arrest shortly after the incident in February 2022, Velasquez spent eight months behind bars. Multiple bail requests were denied until Judge Bocanegra granted him his release on a $1 million bond that November.

Since then, Velasquez has continued to work and live life as a beloved member of his community. Unfortunately, that is no longer the case.

Cain Velasquez attempted to shoot the man who allegedly molested his son

According to prosecutors, the former UFC champion went on a shooting spree targeting a man who allegedly molested one of Velasquez’s young children at a daycare center. The accused child molester, Harry Goularte, lived at his mother’s home daycare, Patty’s Childcare, in San Martin.

Velasquez was accused of taking the law into his own hands when he chased Goularte’s pickup truck and drove 100 miles per hour from Morgan Hill to San Jose on Feb. 28, 2022, per prosecutors.

Velasquez, 42, of Gilroy, pleaded “no contest” to attempted murder last summer.

Judge Benjamin Williams gave Goularte a June 2 jury trial date in January. He faces one felony count of lewd acts with a minor after he was accused of molesting Velasquez’s then-four-year-old son.

Since his arrest in 2022, Goularte has been out on bail with GPS monitoring.

