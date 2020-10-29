Reigning UFC middleweight champion, Israel ‘The Last Stylebender’ Adesanya recently lodged his second successful title defence in September, with a division move looming somewhat. This afternoon, light heavyweight kingpin, Jan Blachowicz has welcomed a matchup with the striking ace, as soon as March approaching.

City Kickboxing Ace, Adesanya has been continually linked with a ‘superfight’ opposite two-time 205-pound best, Jon ‘Bones’ Jones ever since unifying the middleweight titles last year, but with the latter’s move to heavyweight – that matchup is in limbo somewhat.

With Jones’ decision to finally test waters a division higher, the stage was set at UFC 253 – the same event where Adesanya put on a masterclass to finish Paulo ‘The Eraser’ Costa, for Blachowicz to tackle Dominick ‘The Devastator’ Reyes for vacant light heavyweight gold.

Scoring a similarly brutal knockout win of his own, all-round finisher, Blachowicz handed Reyes his second-straight loss with a second-round stoppage, to add UFC gold to prior spoils under the KSW banner.

Whilst the light heavyweight division continues to play out with the upcoming matchup of Thiago Santos and Glover Teixeira, as well as a proposed February main event of the above mentioned, Reyes and knockout-artist, Jiri Prochazka – Blachowicz, has offered to meet Adesanya this evening, after a report from the NZ Herald suggested Adesanya was plotting a weight class leap.

“I have heard that Israel Adesanya wants to face me next,” Blachowicz tweeted this afternoon. “No problem, If you are ready to fight in March, let’s do this. Prepare for a (sic) some fireworks guys. #LegendaryPolishPower“

I have heard that Israel Adesanya wants to face me next. No problem, If you are ready to fight in March, let's do this. Prepare for a some fireworks guys 💥👊#LegendaryPolishPower — Jan Blachowicz (@JanBlachowicz) October 29, 2020

Adding Costa to a prior, albeit forgettable successful title defence against multiple-time title chaser, Yoel ‘Soldier of God’ Romero in March – Adesanya may also be in line for a championship rematch alongside former champion, Robert ‘The Reaper’ Whittaker whom he stopped in October of last year to become undisputed 185-pound best.

Adesanya had previously outlined his willingness to put his belt on the line opposite knockout ace, Jared ‘The Killa Gorilla’ Cannonier, predicting a one-sided victory for the Texan over Whittaker at UFC 254 last weekend on ‘Fight Island’. With Whittaker’s unanimous decision win, his second judging victory on the trot – promotional leader, Dana White has noted his interest in a rematch between the two that “makes sense“.