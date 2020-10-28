Recent vacant UFC light heavyweight championship challenger, Dominick ‘The Devastator’ Reyes looks to rebuild ahead of steam toward his thrid promotional title shot, with a high-stakes matchup opposite finishing ace, Jiri Prochazka currently in the works for a UFC Fight Night main event on February 27. As of writing, a location or venue for the event has yet to be confirmed by the organization.



Challenging current champion, Jan Blachowicz for the vacant crown in September at UFC 253 on ‘Fight Island’ – Reyes dropped his second consecutive and professional defeat in a big second-round knockout loss to the Pole.



Czech finisher, Prochazka made big waves in his promotional bow at UFC 251 on Fight Island also, scoring a massive second-round knockout win over common-opposition, Volkan Oezdemir in his UFC debut. The 28-year-old had transitioned to the UFC from RIZIN FF in January, inking a multi-fight deal. News of the targeted tie was first reported by Brett Okamoto of ESPN MMA.

Per Dana White (@danawhite), UFC working on a UFC Fight Night main event between Dominick Reyes (@DomReyes) and Jiri Prochazka (@jiri_bjp) on Feb. 27. pic.twitter.com/SN8MCGDrgz — Brett Okamoto (@bokamotoESPN) October 28, 2020



Reyes, 30 – had featured in a UFC light heavyweight title fight for the second time in as many fights in September, following a February main event against Jon Jones at UFC 247. Finding himself on the wrong side of a hugely-debated unanimous decision loss, Reyes dropped his premier professional blemish.



A dangerous striker, the Hesperia native has scored notable Octagon wins over former 185-pound kingpin, Chris Weidman, the above-mentioned, Oezdemir, veteran contender, Ovince Saint Preux, as well as a first-round knockout win over middleweight contender, Jared Cannonier in May of 2018.



A former RIZIN FF light heavyweight titleholder, Prochazka has won his last elven professional walks straight – picking up victories over UFC alumnus, Fabio Maldonado, and C.B. Dollaway, as well as current Bellator heavyweight best, Vadim Nemkov, and former Bellator middleweight champion, Brandon Halsey, to go with a rematch knockout win over one-time Strikeforce best, ‘King Mo’ Mohammed Lawal. From twenty-seven professional wins, Prochazka has scored a staggering twenty-four knockout triumphs.