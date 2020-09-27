We have a new light heavyweight king in Jan Blachowicz.

Blachowicz took on Dominick Reyes in the co-main event of UFC 253 on Saturday night to determine the new champion at 205 pounds.

The first round was all Blachowicz as he landed a number of body kicks which continued in the second round. However, he would go on to hurt Reyes with strikes before eventually dropping him emphatically to get the finish.

Now a winner of seven of his last eight, Blachowicz has finally become a UFC champion at the age of 37.

You can watch the finish below:

Jan Blachowicz is the new LHW champ!! pic.twitter.com/7u3jVaxXUI — ShayMyName (@ImShannonTho) September 27, 2020

