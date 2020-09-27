We have a new light heavyweight king in Jan Blachowicz.
Blachowicz took on Dominick Reyes in the co-main event of UFC 253 on Saturday night to determine the new champion at 205 pounds.
The first round was all Blachowicz as he landed a number of body kicks which continued in the second round. However, he would go on to hurt Reyes with strikes before eventually dropping him emphatically to get the finish.
Now a winner of seven of his last eight, Blachowicz has finally become a UFC champion at the age of 37.
You can watch the finish below:
What did you think of Blachowicz’s performance?