Former UFC middleweight champion, Robert ‘The Reaper’ Whittaker seems to have earned his title rematch with kingpin, Israel ‘The Last Stylebender’ Adesanya – with a 29-28 (x3) unanimous decision win to knock back surging contender, Jared ‘The Killa Gorilla’ Cannonier.

In a largely kickboxing back-and-forth, Whittaker fired off a picture-perfect jab throughout the three-round affair, with MMA Lab mainstay, Cannonier scoring punishing leg kicks behind the left-knee of the former champion.

Taking the opening two rounds, closely – Whittaker sealed the deal in the third and final round with a patented snap right high-kick, rattling Cannonier. Assuming mount, Whittaker couldn’t find a finish, with the resilient Cannonier displaying his massive heart to ride out a worrying moment before the close of the final round.

Below, check out the highlights from Whittaker’s entertaining back-and-forth with Cannonier.

High level striking in this one!



Who took round 1️⃣ on your card? pic.twitter.com/P81Rh8nTS5 — UFC (@ufc) October 24, 2020

🇦🇺 The Reaper by UD!



Fight Island has been good to @RobWhittakerMMA!



[ #UFC254 main event is next on ESPN+ PPV: https://t.co/QRo69oxI0h ] pic.twitter.com/ThfIKwLKZk — UFC (@ufc) October 24, 2020