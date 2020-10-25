UFC president Dana White has no problem seeing Israel Adesanya and Robert Whittaker battle again.

Whittaker made it two wins in a row following an impressive unanimous decision victory over Jared Cannonier in the UFC 254 co-main event on Saturday.

Many believed the winner of the fight would get the next crack at Adesanya’s middleweight crown, but even more so if it was Cannonier as he would be a fresh opponent. However, with Whittaker getting the victory, it now appears he’s next in line though there was some doubt initially.

Whittaker lost his middleweight title to Adesanya in a second-round knockout defeat in October last year but despite it being just over a year since, White has no problem booking a rematch between the duo so soon.

“It’s very appealing to me,” White said at the post-fight press conference (via MMA Fighting). “It’s the fight that makes sense right now. Adesanya has a lot of options, but the fight that makes the most sense is Whittaker. I thought Cannonier was gonna be a much tougher challenge for him.

“He looked good tonight. So the Adesanya fight makes sense.”

Many observers felt Whittaker didn’t perform like himself in the Adesanya fight. And after revealing he was burnt out and having taken some time away from the sport afterward, “The Reaper” is now looking better than ever following wins over Darren Till in July and now Cannonier.

All signs point to a rematch with Adesanya and based on recent performances, it guarantees to be even better than the first one.

Do you think we should see this fight next?