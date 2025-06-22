Jon Jones seemingly reacts to fresh legal issues following UFC retirement

Former UFC fighter Jon Jones has posted a cryptic statement on social media in the wake of his retirement from mixed martial arts.

As we heard from UFC president Dana White, Jon Jones has officially retired. He’d been teasing the idea for a long time now and finally, we have some clarity in the heavyweight division. The decision means that Tom Aspinall is the new undisputed UFC heavyweight champion, something which a lot of people were hoping to see happen given how long Jon was taking to make a decision.

In addition to that, though, reports suggested that Jon Jones was involved in another controversy after reportedly fleeing the scene of an accident. While we don’t know for sure whether or not this tweet was a direct response to that, it certainly seems that way given the timing.

"Keep in mind, even the media can get it wrong sometimes if they don’t have all the facts. Don’t believe everything you read online." 😘 — Jonny Meat (@JonnyBones) June 22, 2025

Jon Jones responds to recent controversy

Jon Jones has disappointed the mixed martial arts community in more ways than one and that much goes without saying. He only fought twice at heavyweight, he avoided fighting Tom Aspinall, and he’s generally had quite a few mishaps in his personal life.

There’s no way of denying that he had an incredible run at light heavyweight and you won’t find many people who would try and argue the case. Alas, when you take a look at his overall legacy, it’s certainly worth taking everything into consideration.

Who knows, maybe one day he’ll get the itch to fight once again, and he’ll try and take the belt from Aspinall. Then again, with this recent legal trouble, there’s every chance that he could be facing some serious charges that prevent it from happening.