“Momentum’s very, very powerful” – Israel Adesanya picks Gane vs. Tuivasa & Whittaker vs. Vettori UFC Paris fights

Israel Adesanya, the UFC Middleweight World Champion, offered his predictions for this weekend’s UFC Fight Night top bouts. The main event will see two highly ranked heavyweights throw down when Ciryl Gane faces Tai Tuivasa in UFC Paris’ main event slot. The co-main event is a middleweight showdown of the former champion Robert Whittaker meeting the former top contender Marvin Vettori.

On his YouTube channel, ‘The Last Stylebender’ offered predictions for both of these matchups. The co-main event featuring Whittaker and ‘The Italian Dream’, the Nigerian-Kiwi titleholder has loads of experience against both of these men. He has faced ‘The Reaper’ and Vettori each in two fights. In all four of these bouts, Adesanya walked away victorious.

“And the co-main event, my children. Rob. Rob will win.”

That is all Israel Adesanya said regarding this main card fight. He did not elaborate further. Both Whittaker and Vettori recently tried their hand in title bouts but were unsuccessful in their attempts.

Israel Adesanya picks Ciryl Gane vs. Tai Tuivasa

‘The Last Stylebender’ also offered his thoughts on the UFC Paris main event heavyweight fight. This bout will feature the number one ranked Gane, of France, facing the number 3 ranked Tuivasa of Australia.

“I like Gane. But I love my boy, Tai. And I feel he’s on a roll right now. Momentum’s very, very powerful with him.”

The Nigerian-Kiwi world champion is choosing his old friend ‘Bam Bam’ due to momentum. Tuivasa is currently on a five-fight consecutive knockout win streak. Whereas, Gane is coming off a loss in a title bout against Francis Ngannou.

Adesanya and Tuivasa have known each other for years. The Nigerian-Kiwi fighter previously said in an interview, with Alexander Volkanovski, that he first met The Australian fighter at a party hosted by Mark Hunt years before he was in the UFC.

Both of this weekend’s UFC Fight Night top fights will likely have title implications on the line. The main event is a battle of elite heavyweight contenders while the co-main features two top-five ranked middleweight fighters.

To see the full video of ‘The Last Style Bender’ Israel Adesanya discussing the UFC Paris fights, see below: