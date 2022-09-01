“Love to fight him” – Tai Tuivasa targets heavyweight clash with Jon Jones

Tai Tuivasa will certainly have his hands full facing the towering Ciryl Gane in this weekend’s UFC Fight Night main event. However, the Australian-born fighter has recently made comments on Jon Jones move to heavyweight. The top-ranked heavyweight Tuivasa said he would love to face the former UFC Light Heavyweight World Champion.

In a press conference ahead of UFC Paris, Tuivasa said of fighting Jones:

“Love to fight him. Said it before, this is why I do this. One day when I wrap up this whole fighting gig I want to say I fought this guy and that guy, you know, the best guys. I don’t want to come out and didn’t have the opportunity to fight the best. I’d love to fight Jon, and I’d love to knock his head off as well. It’d be pretty cool.”

The 29-year-old also said that Jon Jones is clearly one of the greatest of all time and has incredible skills. However, the Australian added, that we do not know what Jones’ skills will look like with a move to heavyweight. The number three ranked ‘Bam Bam’ explained:

“I’ve said it before, Jon Jones is a GOAT, one of the greatest to ever fight. We all know this. But as a heavyweight, no one really knows. I’m sure that he’s still Jon Jones. His skill and his talent, he’s great. But, heavyweight are a different kind of a league. We don’t know. We’ll have to wait and see.”

Tai Tuivasa comments on Stipe Miocic vs Jon Jones

If the rumors turn out to be true, Jon Jones will be welcomed to the heavyweight division by the former titleholder Stipe Miocic. Jones opened as a clear betting favorite in this matchup however it has yet to be officially confirmed. Tuivasa agreed that the betting line is likely accurate as he would pick ‘Bones’ to leave as the winner. In the above press conference, Tuivasa said:

“I reckon Jones will get him. Jones is still young, Stipe is a bit older.”

The top of the heavyweight division is getting quite crowded with top talent. The likes of Stipe Miocic, Jon Jones, Curtis Blaydes, Tai Tuivasa, and Ciryl Gane. The pursuit for Francis Ngannou‘s coveted heavyweight title is getting more competitive. However, ahead of his top-ranked heavyweight showdown, ‘Bam Bam’ says that he is staying focused on the task ahead of him and not worrying about the title.

When asked if she should get a say in the title picture, Tuivasa explained:

“Definitely the winner gets a say, that’s for sure. But that’s not on my mind at all. I’ve got a big Frenchman coming to knock my head off, that’s my only worry at the moment.”

See the full press conference with Tai Tuivasa below: