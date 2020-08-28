Francis Ngannou is not happy to hear Stipe Miocic speaking about potentially fighting someone else before him.

Rounding off his trilogy with former two-weight world champion, Daniel ‘DC’ Cormier at UFC 252 at the beginning of this month, Miocic scored his fourth combined defence of the heavyweight throne – in a unanimous decision victory.

Following the Las Vegas headliner, UFC president, Dana White cemented the aforenoted, Ngannou’s status as number-one contender, following his blitzing of the then surging Jairzinho Rozenstruik at UFC 249 in Jacksonville three months ago.

However, Miocic who took to his Instagram, explained how a re-run with the Cameroonian knockout artist isn’t a particularly intriguing or appealing match up to him, given his prior victory over the 33-year-old. Responding to an ‘ask me anything’ question, as to who could offer him a sterner challenge between Jon Jones or Ngannou, Miocic answered.

“Francis (Ngannou) isn’t exciting to me, already put on a 25-minute clinic on how to beat him. Want a new challenge! Would love to box.“

Ngannou wasn’t happy to hear Mioicic try to engineer another fight and accused the UFC heavyweight champ of trying to duck him. “Is this your way of avoiding me?” Ngannou responded on social media.

Is this your way of avoiding me? 🙄 — Francis Ngannou (@francis_ngannou) August 27, 2020

Since his defeat to Miocic and a forgettable decision loss to Derrick Lewis – Ngannou has scored highlight knockouts of Curtis Blaydes, Cain Velasquez, Junior dos Santos, and the previously mentioned, Rozenstruik – to re-emerge as the #1 ranked contender in the official heavyweight stack.

The prospect of Jon Jones stepping up to heavyweight is certainly a spanner in the works for Ngannou who seemed to be unrivaled as next in line for the heavyweight champ. UFC boss White maintains Ngannou will get the next shot and Jones will have to wait for his chance to become a two-weight UFC champion.

Do you want to see Francis Ngannou fight Stipe Miocic next?