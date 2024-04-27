Video – Conor McGregor serves pints in Irish bar as part of final drinking session ahead of UFC 303 return fight

Confirming plans to end his drinking sessions ahead of preparation for his UFC 303 comeback fight later this summer, former two-divison champion, Conor McGregor was filmed behind the bar of a community pub in Meath overnight, pulling pints for fans.

McGregor, a former undisputed lightweight champion and featherweight gold holder under the banner of the UFC, is finally set to make his return to action this summer at UFC 303 during International Fight Week.

Mandatory Credit: Icon Sportswire

Booking a showdown with former lightweight title challenger, Michael Chandler, Dublin striker, McGregor is set to return to the welterweight limit for the first time since 2020 – which marked his most recent win in the form of a first round TKO win over Hall of Fame star, Donald Cerrone.

Conor McGregor serves pints to pubgoers in Meath bar

And welcoming Chandler back to the Octagon in tandem with his own return to active competition this summer atop UFC 303, Conor McGregor recently began his training camp in his native Dublin for his fight, sparring at long-time home base, Straight Blast Gym.

Mandatory Credit: Samir Hussein

Vowing to enter a period of sobriety from his own founded Proper Number Twelve Irish whiskey and Forged Irish Stout last week as he prepares of his fight with Chandler, McGregor and members of his entourage attended a launch event at ‘Nanny’s’ bar in Duleek, Meath – where he enjoyed a tipple and poured pints for a bar of fans and regulars, in footage obtained by Bloody Elbow.

Backed to defeat Chandler with similar poise to his 2015 interim featherweight crown win against Chad Mendes, McGregor’s head coach, John Kavanagh claimed the bout against the former Bellator MMA lightweight kingpin would likely before the end of a second round.

“I see similarities to the (Chad) Mendes fight,” Kavanagh explained. “I’d be surprised if it can go two rounds. I’d be surprised. He just hits too hard. He’s too sharp. Is there gonna be scrappiness and take down stuff? Maybe. But, every round starts on the feet, and his ability to get back there is underestimated. So, I’d be surprised if we see two rounds.”

